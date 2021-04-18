Delhi: Kumbh Mela Returnees To Stay In Mandatory Quarantine For 14 Days

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued an order making 14-days quarantine mandatory for all the residents of Delhi who attended Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), GNCTD said that all residents of Delhi, returning from Haridwar after attending Kumbh Mela, will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days on arrival to the national capital.

The order further stated that all Delhi residents, who visited Haridwar’s Kumbh from April 4 till today or will be travelling today up till April 30, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact number, ID proof, date of departure from Delhi & arrival here) on link at Delhi government portal.

If found that any resident returning to Delhi after visiting Kumbh has not submitted required details, he/she will be sent to institutional government quarantine for 14 days, the order said.