Delhi is contaminating Yamuna: Haryana to SC

New Delhi: Haryana has made allegation in Supreme Court that Delhi is responsible for polluting Yamuna waters escalating tension between the two states.

In an affidavit it said Delhi is responsible for Ammonia pollution in Yamuna. Rising sediment deposition at Wazirabad pond which supplies water to south, west, north and central Delhi is also responsible for the rising of ammonia nitrogen.

The affidavit by Haryana government said all possible and permissible steps are being taken by the state to curb contamination of river water. It also rejected the plea for extra/additional water saying sufficient quantity being given and Haryana itself is facing a water shortage.

The Economic Survey of Delhi has observed that Delhi is wasting water to the extent of 40%. Hence, any shortage and crises of water as alleged by DJB is due to their own mismanagement and not because of any action or inaction on the part of the state of Haryana, the affidavit added.