Delhi Hit-&-run Case: 11 Cops Suspended For Negligence

New Delhi: As many as 11 policemen have been placed under suspension for negligence over the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was dragged by car.

The suspended personnel include two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable. Six of them were posted on PCR duty and five were manning the pickets.

All of them are from the Rohini district police, which oversees outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, where the horrifying incident took place.

An investigation by Delhi Police Special Commissioner Shalini Singh found the police personnel guilty, after which the Home Minister had directed the Delhi top cop to suspend them with immediate effect. The ministry had also asked to add murder charges in the First Information report, or FIR.

Reportedly, the Police personnel have arrested seven people in the case — five immediately after the incident, and two others for aiding the crime.