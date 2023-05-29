Delhi High Court to hear NIA’s appeal seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear NIA’s appeal seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik (chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front), after 12:15 pm today.

The Hurriyat Conference said on Sunday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin Malik is deeply disturbing and seems to be a deliberate attempt to provoke and intimidate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, the NIA approached the Delhi high court seeking death penalty for separatist leader and chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik, who was awarded life term by a trial court in a terror funding case. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh will hear the matter on May 29.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement, said that the central investigative agency seeking ‘death penalty for Yasin Malik is deeply disturbing for the people of the J&K’.