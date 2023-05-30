Delhi High Court rejects Manish Sisodia’s request for bail in liquor policy case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma ruled that Sisodia is a powerful person and could influence witnesses if released on bail.

“The allegations are very serious in nature. The accused was a public servant… We have not examined the excise policy nor the power of the government. However, the applicant being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses,” the Court said.

A trial court in Delhi had rejected Sisodia’s bail plea on March 31.

In a detailed order, special CBI judge MK Nagpal had prima facie held that the former excise minister played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case.

This led to the present appeal before the High Court.