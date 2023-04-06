Delhi high court rejects bail plea of Satyendar Jain

Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea filed by jailed AAP leader Satyender Jain in the money laundering case for which he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022. While dismissing his bail plea, the high court said Satyendar Jain might tamper with the evidence in the case as he is an “influential” person.

Delhi High Court Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain may tamper with evidence, the judge stated further.

“The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA was masked. The court has to see the prima facie case,” the HC order said.