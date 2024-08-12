Delhi high court grants protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: In a big relief to the beleaguered trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the Delhi high court has directed the police to not arrest her till August 21.

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi police and the UPSC, asking them to file a reply as to why her custody is required to unearth the conspiracy.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said it didn’t seem to him “at the moment” that Khedkar’s “immediate custody” was required.

“As of now, it does not seem to be at the moment that her immediate custody is required. Here when I saw the orders, the trial court was boggled from the offence which was committed but not as to why bail should or should not be granted,” Justice Prasad told senior advocate Naresh Kaushik, who appeared for the UPSC.

“In the facts of the present case, this court is of the opinion that the petitioner need not be arrested till the next date of hearing (August 21),” the court added.

Puja Khedkar, who is accused of exam fraud, had moved the high court challenging the district court’s decision to deny her anticipatory bail.

UPSC, which conducts the prestigious civil services exams, had filed an FIR against Puja Khedkar, alleging that she faked her identity to gain more attempts than permitted in the civil services examination.

Earlier, Delhi’s Patiala House Court found the allegations against her – related to falsifying identity for extra attempts in the civil services examination – serious and in need of thorough investigation.

UPSC last month cancelled her candidature. Recently, the Delhi high court granted her the liberty to approach the appropriate forum to challenge the cancellation of her candidature.