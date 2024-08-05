Delhi HC Dismisses Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging CBI Arrest in Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court rejected the plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, which contested his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case, stating that the arrest was not without justifiable grounds.

Additionally, the High Court dismissed the bail plea of the AAP national convenor, allowing him the option to seek relief from the trial court.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Kejriwal would take the matter to the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s decision.

“Arvind Kejriwal will move to the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi Court’s order. At the Supreme Court, he will contest his CBI arrest and also apply for bail,” the party stated.

Previously, on July 17, the High Court had reserved its judgment on Kejriwal’s petition against his CBI arrest in the corruption case.

The court had also deferred its decision on the AAP leader’s bail application until July 29, after listening to the arguments from Kejriwal’s and the CBI’s lawyers.

Kejriwal’s legal team argued that his arrest was an “insurance arrest” to guarantee his continued imprisonment.

Describing the arrest as a “sham,” Kejriwal’s attorney claimed that the CBI had no intention or evidence to arrest him, suggesting that the arrest was orchestrated to keep him detained.

The CBI’s counsel refuted Kejriwal’s claims, stating that calling his arrest an “insurance arrest” was baseless and asserting that he was the mastermind behind the excise scam, with evidence indicating his involvement in the crime.

Kejriwal was taken into custody by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he remains in judicial custody related to a money laundering case brought by the ED.

The Chief Minister, who was detained by the ED on March 21, received bail from the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20, but the High Court upheld the trial court’s decision.