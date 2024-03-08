Delhi gym owner killed by father hours before wedding

New Delhi: Father of a 29-year-old man has been arrested for killing his son with sharp-edged weapons in south Delhi hours before his wedding procession was to leave for his would-be bride’s residence, police said.

Gaurav Singhal, a gym owner, was stabbed multiple times and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Investigators probing the case found a long trail of blood led to the room where Singhal’s body was discovered, suggesting that the body was dragged inside the room to avoid immediate discovery of the crime.

Initial investigations into the murder unveiled a tumultuous relationship between Gaurav and his father, according to police.

“During the probe, it came to light that the father and son did not have a cordial relationship. The accused has also told the Police that he has no regrets and he should have done it earlier. Further probe underway,” ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Police also discovered several shoe marks of different sizes in and around the room, leading them to suspect that more than one person was involved in the murder.

A police officer aware of the case said that an initial investigation into the case has revealed that Gaurav did not want to get married, but was being pressured by his father.

“Through local enquiry, we have learnt that Singhal was in love with another woman and wanted to marry her. His family did not approve of his relationship. We have learnt that Singhal and his father often had altercations over that issue,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.