Delhi Govt to Start Cashless Medical Facility for Retired DVB Employees: Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi govt is set to launch a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, announced Power Minister Atishi on Saturday.

The approval for the cashless medical facility was granted on Friday, and the official notification will be issued next week, initiating the scheme, stated the minister at a press conference.

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will manage the cashless medical services for DVB employees who retired before April 2002, following the unbundling of DVB into distinct generation, transmission, and distribution entities in 2002.

Atishi further mentioned that the generation companies (PPCL and IGPCL), DTL, and the three distribution companies will oversee the cashless medical facilities for their employees who retired post-2002.

She emphasized that retired employees have struggled to get reimbursements for their medical expenses, but this issue will be resolved with the introduction of the cashless medical facility by the Kejriwal administration.