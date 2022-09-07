Delhi Govt Extends Ban On Firecrackers Till Jan 1, 2023

New Delhi: Delhi Government on Wednesday extended the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season.

The ban has also been extended to online sale of firecrackers.

According to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on sale and bursting firecrackers, including “green crackers”, in the national capital ahead of the festival season in wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the deteriorating air quality. The ban was enforced in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.