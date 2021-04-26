Delhi govt criticizes Centre for making excuses to delay oxygen plants

New Delhi: The Delhi government has accused the Centre for making excuses to delay setting up of oxygen plants.

The AAP government has criticized the Modi government saying that it is shocking that the Centre is now making the excuse of site certificate not being available from Delhi government as a reason for inordinate delay in setting up of plants.

The Delhi government’s scathing attack at the Centre has come after the latter claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is yet to show site readiness in order to get the oxygen plants installed at the sites.

The Centre first announced that to increase medical oxygen capacity of Delhi, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed with the support of PM CARES Fund. These plants would enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes.