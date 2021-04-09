Delhi Govt announces closure of schools, colleges amid coronavirus spike

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced closure of schools and colleges on Friday due to rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Reports said most of the classes were already suspended here due to resurgence of coronavirus, but students from Class 9 to 12 were attending school for board exams with the permission from their parents.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter that the CBSE should either cancel, rescheduled or arrange in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres.

Over one lakh students have already signed a petition to the CBSE urging it to conduct exams through online mode. The CBSE officials, however, said the exams will be held as per coronavirus guidelines with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.