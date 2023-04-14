Delhi Govt And LG At Loggerheads  Over Power Subsidy

New Delhi: AAP-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena are at each other’s throats again, this time on power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital.

Power Minister Atishi today announced that subsidies will be stopped from Friday, as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend it for the coming year.

“The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy,” Delhi Power Minister Atishi said in a press conference, blaming the LG for sitting on the crucial file even though the AAP government approved the budget to continue the subsidy in the coming year.

Calling the allegations baseless, Mr Saxena’s office advised Atishi to “refrain from unnecessary politicking. The LG asked why the decision was kept pending till April 4 went the deadline was April 15, and why the file was sent to him only on April 11.

“Power Minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless, false allegations against LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements… What’s the need for a drama on 13th April by writing a letter and the press conference today?” a statement from the Lieutenant Governor’s office read.

Atishi claimed that she had sought a five-minute appointment with Mr Saxena to discuss the power subsidy, but hasn’t received a response in more than 24 hours now.