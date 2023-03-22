Delhi Fin Min Kailash Gahlot Tables Rs 78,800-Crore Budget For 2023-24

New Delhi: Delhi finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented the Rs 78,800-crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly saying it is dedicated to a clean, beautiful, and modern Delhi keeping in mind India is hosting the G20.

The lion’s share of the Budget went to education which received Rs 16,575 crore allocation in the financial year 2023-24 while Health got Rs 9,742 crore, a marginal decrease from Rs 9,769 crore last year.

In a boost to education, the minister in his first Budget presentation said 350 Delhi govt schools will get 20 computers each, and all teachers, principals, and vice-principals to get tablets.

The Budget allocated Rs 9,333 crore allocated for the transport sector. The network of Delhi Metro doubled between 2015-23, the minister noted. “Today the number of buses has increased to 7,379, which is the highest. Today the govt has made Delhi a city of tricolors. The upcoming budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20. So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful, and modern Delhi,” the minister said in his first Budget presentation.

Delhi’s Per Capita Income is expected to be Rs 4,44,768 in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 3,91,000 in 2021-22, the minister said.

In his first budget speech, the minister said, the Budget estimate for 2023-24 – 78,800 crore includes revenue expenditure of Rs 56,983 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 21,817 crore. The Budget allocated Rs 16,575 crore for education in the financial year 2023-24 while Rs 9,742 crore was dedicated towards Health, a marginal decrease from Rs 9,769 crore last year.

The Budget was scheduled to be tabled on Tuesday but got delayed after the MHA sought clarification on the allocation of funds for infrastructure and advertisements from the AAP government.

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Kejriwal dispensation sat on the clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs for three days and then blamed the Centre for gaining “cheap publicity”.