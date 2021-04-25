Delhi Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By A Week Till May 3

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday the ongoing lockdown in the national capital has been extended by another week and will continue to till May 3.

The number of people dying due to Covid-19 in the national capital in a single day touched 357 on Saturday, the highest till date.

Delhi recorded 24,103 Covid cases, taking the total number to over 10 lakh.

As many as 74,702 tests were conducted in the city in the past 24 hours, of which only 42,346 were conducted using RT-PCR, which is considered low. The positivity rate stood at 32.27%.

Notably, Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially amid the SARS-COV-2 variant propagating in Delhi with the city registering a 4,200 per cent increase in its daily caseload within the last 30 days. Following this, the Delhi government has imposed a 6-day complete lockdown in the city. The restrictions that came into effect on April 19 will remain in place till 5 AM, Monday, April 26.