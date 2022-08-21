Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI Issues Look Out Circular Against Eight ‘Private’ Accused Named In FIR

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

A total of nine private persons have been named in the FIR by CBI. Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, LOC has been issued against all private persons, news agency ANI quoted CBI sources as saying.

According to the report, the accused include Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits, Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit, Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail, Dinesh Arora of Radha Industries, Sunny Marwah of Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm, Arjun Ramchandra Pillai and Arjun Pandey.