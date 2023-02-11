Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Arrests Son Of YSR Congress MP

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, said officials.

He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED.

Recently, the ED in its supplementary prosecution complaint filed over alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case accused AAP communications chief Vijay Nair of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the “South Group”, allegedly comprising Magunta, Sarath Reddy, and Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

This comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a former chartered accountant of Kavitha in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.