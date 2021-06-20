Delhi Eases Lockdown Curbs; Bars To Remain Open Till 10 PM From Monday

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday. Bars with 50% seating capacity, public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities will now be allowed in the national capital from Monday, stated an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“Public parks, gardens, golf clubs, and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed. Apart from the individual, parks/gardens owning agencies (MCDs, DDA, NDMC, DCB etc.) as well as the concerned RWA, owners/directors of golf clubs, yoga instructors shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order stated.

However, cinema halls, gyms, spas, schools, colleges, swimming pools, auditoriums and banquet halls shall remain shut for at least one more week.

Delhi recorded seven COVID-19 related deaths and 135 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department.