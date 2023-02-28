Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain Resign

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts. Their resignations have been accepted by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia submitted his resignation from the post in the state cabinet following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in liquor policy scam.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday and the Supreme Court refused to entertain his bail application and advised him to move high court for relief.

In May last year, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. He is currently behind the bars as bail pleas have been rejected several times.