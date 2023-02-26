Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Arrested By CBI In Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after questioning in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The CBI has summoned Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities and corruption in the formulation and implementation of the new excise policy for the national capital.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Finance Minister, however, sought a week’s time to appear before the CBI citing a tight schedule as he has been preparing the Delhi Budget. The CBI had agreed to his request. The CBI has named seven accused in the liquor policy case chargesheet, which has no mention of Mr Sisodia.

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) most ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was scrapped on July 31, 2022 , many senior AAP leaders and their close associates have been facing the heat of the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

After scrapping the new policy, the Delhi government decided to bring back the ‘old excise regime’ that was in force before November 17, 2020. After the Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural flaws in the implementation of the excise policy, the ED and CBI have carried out multiple searches at various places in the country, including the home of deputy CM, who has also been named as an accused by the CBI. The AAP and the BJP have been sparring over the alleged scam.