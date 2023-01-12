Delhi: Dense Fog Delays Several Trains, Flights

New Delhi: While severe cold wave continued to grip the entire north Indian belt, with Delhi’s Safdarjung recording a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, several trains scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway station were delayed because of dense fog.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said 42 trains were delayed by one hour to five hours due to the foggy conditions.

The national capital, which has been grappling with some of the coldest days in its history over the last week, woke up to another cold and foggy Thursday.

Dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

“Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar,” tweeted the India Meteorological Department.