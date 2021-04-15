Delhi crematoriums struggle with rising COVID deaths

New Delhi: The fresh surge in COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of death cases across Delhi has made crematoriums and burial grounds struggle to manage resources.

At Delhi’s biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations has gone up from 15 per day to over 30 as COVID-19-related deaths in the national capital continue to rise.

As per updates, over 70 staff of the cremation ground are working hard to cope with the increasing amount of bodies coming for cremation.

Delhi recorded 104 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest since November 20. The same day, India recorded 1,027 deaths, the highest daily count since October 18 when 1,033 deaths were recorded.

At Delhi’s biggest graveyard near ITO, a JCB excavator could be seen being used to constantly dig up more graves but it is also fast running out of space.