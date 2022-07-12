Delhi Court To Hear Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s Bail Plea On July 14

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday deferred the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to July 14 in an alleged case of promoting enmity.

Representing Zubair, Advocate Vrinda Grover submitted that FIR was registered by Delhi Police with in a few hours after the tweet was posted by the anonymous Twitter handle. Police did not upload the FIR saying this is a sensitive matter, she added.

On July 2, 2022, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) refused to grant bail while sending him to 14-days of judicial custody.

Zubair was booked by Delhi Police under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Delhi Police had also added three new Sections – 201 (for the destruction of evidence – formatted phone and deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 35 of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, in the matter.