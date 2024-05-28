Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid’s Bail Plea In Riots Case

New Delhi: Delhi’s Karkardooma court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid had sought regular bail in the case on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused.

On May 13, special judge Sameer Bajpai had reserved the order on his bail application.

The Delhi police’s special public prosecutor had opposed the bail plea calling as it “frivolous and baseless”.

Umar Khalid’s counsel had claimed that no terror allegations were levelled against the former in the Delhi police’s charge sheet and his name was merely repeated in the document. He further argued that by repeating his name, a lie didn’t become the truth. Khalid’s lawyer had also alleged a vicious media trial against his client.

The Delhi police have accused Umar Khalid of planning protests in 2020 at 23 places, which allegedly led to riots. Khalid had moved the local court after withdrawing his plea from the Supreme Court in February.