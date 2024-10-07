New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in the high-profile land-for-jobs case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne approved their bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

The case, which has garnered significant media attention, involves allegations of irregularities in Group-D appointments in the West Central Zone of the railways during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims that land parcels were gifted or transferred to the Yadav family or their associates in exchange for these job appointments.

The court’s decision came after the accused appeared in response to summons issued earlier. The next hearing is scheduled for October 25, 2024.

