Delhi: Cop Stabbed While On Patrol Duty; Three Held

New Delhi: Police here have arrested three persons for attack on a 34-year-old Delhi police head constable at Qutub Vihar near Chhawla in South West Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said head constable Rinku, along with assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil of Chhawla police station, were conducting beat patrolling on Sunday night when they received a quarrel and assault call at 8.30pm taking place in the neighbourhood.

After reaching the spot, they saw some boys assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver, and when the head constable pursued Sunny, he stabbed Rinku and fled the spot, police said.

Following the incident, the injured head constable was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, the DCP added.

Amid the incident, teams were formed to nab Sunny and others involved in the crime, police said.