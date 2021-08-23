Delhi CM To Inaugurate India’s 1st-Ever Smog Tower Today

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate India’s first-ever smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Connaught Place area today.

The Delhi cabinet gave approval for the project in October 2020. Environment minister Gopal Rai said last week that the 20-metre-long structure, which has been set up to improve air quality in a radius of around one kilometre, will function at full capacity after the monsoon season. The tower, built at a cost of Rs 20 crore tower, has been funded by the Delhi government.

A smog tower is a structure designed to work as a large-scale air purifier in order to reduce air pollution particles. It is essential equipment for Delhi, which is one of the most polluted cities across the country and the world and has seen a major fall in its air quality for the past few years.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also built a 25-metre-tall smog tower at Anand Vihar which might become operational by the end of August, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Both the smog towers were built by Tata Projects Limited (TPL) with technical assistance from IIT Bombay in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Ltd has been appointed as the project management consultant.