New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, clarified that Kejriwal has not been named in the CBI’s First Information Report (FIR) regarding the excise policy case. Singhvi emphasized that Kejriwal was summoned solely as a witness to provide information.

The CBI’s investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy, which had previously led to the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Singhvi reiterated that Kejriwal’s involvement is limited to offering clarifications on certain aspects of the policy’s formulation and implementation.

Kejriwal, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, stated that he will fully cooperate with the investigation. He also expressed his intention to take legal action against CBI and ED officials for what he claims are false allegations and perjury.

This development comes amid ongoing political tensions, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that the investigation is politically motivated.