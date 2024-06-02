Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be back in Tihar today

Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to return to Tihar Jail on Sunday after spending more than three weeks on electioneering. He is scheduled to leave his residence at approximately 3pm and will be accompanied by his supporters. During his release from jail on interim bail from May 11 to May 30, Kejriwal participated in 67 roadshows, rallies, public gatherings, and gave 30 interviews to various media outlets.

On Saturday morning, the Aam Aadmi Party’s political affairs committee held a meeting attended by senior members such as Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh. Insiders revealed that CM advised the senior party functionaries to “remain together as BJP will try even more to crush the party”.

Sources indicated AAP has informed its top functionaries that Kejriwal will continue to serve as CM, while Sunita Kejriwal will once again assume the role of intermediary between them and the party national convener. Since Kejriwal’s imprisonment, Sunita Kejriwal’s involvement in the party has increased as she acts as a bridge between her husband and the party.