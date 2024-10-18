New Delhi: Even though the city got relief from the heat wave in early October, pollution levels in Delhi have soared. Over the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fluctuated from 250 to 300, placing many areas in the “very poor” category. An orange warning has been issued across much of the city due to deteriorating air quality.

At India Gate, AQI has dropped to 270, while in areas like Anand Vihar, it has plummeted to 339. This rising pollution is having a severe impact on public health, with many areas blanketed in smog.

Some of the key AQI readings across Delhi:

Alipur: 308

Anand Vihar: 346

Bawana: 331

Burari: 327

Dwarka: 328

Jahangirpuri: 354

Mundka: 373

Narela: 320

Rohini: 362

Elevated levels of pollution pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups. Officials recommend avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution periods.

