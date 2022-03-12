Delhi Capitals Reveal New Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2022 

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Saturday revealed their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise is co-owned by JSW-GMR.

Delhi Capitals took to its official Twitter account to unveil the jersey. “Presenting the new threads we’ll flaunt in #IPL2022,” wrote the DC, as they shared the jersey.

Earlier in the IPL mega auction, Delhi Capitals selected as many as 20 players in the auction, forming a 24-member squad for the 15th season of the tournament. Eight of their picks came on the opening day when they went after Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur, and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The remaining 12 picks came on Sunday, where the most notable acquisitions were India’s U19 World Cup captain Yash Dhull and his teammate Vicky Ostwal, at his base price of INR 50 lakh, West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi.