Delhi Capitals Physio Patrick Farhart Tests Positive For Covid-19

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19. The IPL issued a press release to confirm the first positive Covid-19 case of IPL 2022 on Friday.

Farhat is being closely monitored by the medical team of the Delhi Capitals.

Two years back, the IPL had to be postponed due to the first wave of the pandemic.

In 2021, the IPL was suspended after 29 league matches following a spike in positive cases in the bio-bubble.

With cases declining before the start of IPL 2022, the organisers decided to allow 25 per cent capacity of crowds in the stadiums. The teams are still in strict bio-bubbles.