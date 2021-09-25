Delhi Capitals’ Impressive Performance Takes Back To Top In Table

Dubai: Continuing their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) again showed brilliancy on the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

Defending a below-par score of 154, Delhi bowlers put up a disciplined effort to restrict Rajasthan to 121 for 6 to return to the top of the points table.

Apart from Samson, all the other RR batsmen struggled against Delhi’s bowling attack. RR suffered two early blows in the 155-run chase, losing both openers Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first two overs.

Avesh Khan got rid of Livingstone in the first over and then Jaiswal soon followed his opening partner back to the dugout edging the ball off Anrich Nortje to Rishabh Pant.

For DC, Skipper Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer counter-attacked the RR bowlers to take the score past the 150-run mark and finish at 154/6 in 20 overs.