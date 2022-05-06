Delhi Capitals Defeat SRH To Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to field first. With this win, Delhi Capitals have played 10 matches and won 5 games.

At the end of Match 50 of IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals jumped to the fifth spot in the points table with with fifth win of the season. Sunrisers, who have now lost three in a row, drop to the sixth spot. Things certainly are getting interesting as we enter the closing stages of the league phase, with the mid-table tussle for playoff spots certainly getting more interesting with each passing day.