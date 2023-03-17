Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner sends special message for Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: The newly-appointed Delhi Capitals Captain for the TATA IPL 2023 season – David Warner sent out a special message for the Delhi franchise’s regular Skipper Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

Warner said, “We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games. On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery.”

The opening batter further added, “I am honoured to be named Captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named Vice-Captain. We have big shoes to fill.”

The Delhi Capitals will face off against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener in an away game on 1st April 2023.