Delhi Building Collapse: One Dead, 2 Injured

New Delhi: One individual lost their life and two others sustained minor injuries following the collapse of a building in Mahendru Enclave, Model Town, on Saturday, according to Delhi Police.

Delhi Police confirmed the fatality and injuries due to the collapse.

Assistant Regional Fire Officer CL Meena reported receiving a distress call about the building’s collapse. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched three vehicles to the extensive area where the old banquet hall, topped with a leaning telephone tower, stood. Three people were hospitalized, and search efforts continue to locate any potential victims. The building was known to be old and in a state of disrepair.

Paras, a witness living nearby, recounted that the collapse occurred around 3 PM and involved an old banquet hall. Following the incident, he and his child, who sustained minor scratches, fled the scene. It was reported that repair work was underway at the back of the building when it collapsed, leading to speculation that some individuals might be trapped beneath the debris.