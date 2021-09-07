Delhi-Bound Flight Aborts Takeoff After ‘Bird-Hit’ Damages Engine Blades

Guwahati: An Indigo flight that took off from Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport had to abort its takeoff on Tuesday after it suffered a bird hit in the engine.

The flight had landed safely in Guwahati and all the passengers and crew were safe, the airline said.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2329 operating from Guwahati to Delhi on September 6 landed safely at Guwahati airport after suffering a bird hit while take-off. All 99 passengers and 6 crew members were safe,” IndiGo said.

The aircraft has been declared aircraft on the ground (AOG) and IndiGo arranged another flight to Delhi. IndiGo has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

“During the inspection carried out by investigators from the Guwahati office, it was observed that two fan blades serial of engine number two were found damaged and need replacement,” a DGCA official told.