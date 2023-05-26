Delhi Borders To Be Sealed After Khap Panchayats Calls For All-Woman Panchayat Ahead Of New Parliament Inauguration

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made strict security arrangements and decided to close all borders following a call by a group of khap panchayats to hold an all-woman panchayat in support of the protesting wrestlers at the new Parliament building on May 28.

Delhi Police sources told ABP News that no permission has been given for the ‘mahila panchayat’ and all roads around Jantar Mantar that lead towards the Parliament building would be closed. Police said the protesters won’t be allowed to hold the panchayat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the new Parliament building on the same day.

The Delhi Police has also made elaborate plans to ensure strict security on May 28. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed. Women police personnel will also be put in service in large numbers.

According to Delhi Police top sources, more than 20 companies will be deployed in New Delhi district. About 10 women companies will also be deployed.

Moreover, metro stations near Parliament will remain closed on May 28. Delhi Metro has been directed to close two metro stations.

Top Delhi Police officials are anticipating that farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana might try to enter the national capital ahead of May 28. Officials said around 90 khaps comprising around 3,000 people can enter Delhi.

To prevent a law and order situation, all the borders of Delhi — Singhu border, Dilshad Garden border, Badarpur border and Tikri border will be sealed and paramilitary forces deployed.

Moreover, six additional companies will be kept in the North East Delhi region, which was hit by riots in 2020. Two women companies will also be stationed.

“No gatherings will be allowed and people will not be allowed to enter from UP to Delhi in an organised manner. The entry of local leaders will also be banned,” an official from North East Delhi district told ANI.

Last week, an umbrella group of khap panchayats announced its decision to hold an all-woman panchayat at the new Parliament building in support of the wrestlers, who are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh