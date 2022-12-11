Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Resigns After MCD Polls Loss

New Delhi: Days after the BJP’s loss in the MCD elections, Delhi Party’s President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on Sunday.

Virendra Sachdeva, who was the Delhi BJP Vice President, has been appointed as the party’s working president till further arrangements can be made.

“The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order,” the BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.

In the MCD elections, BJP won 104 seats out of 250 wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal won 134