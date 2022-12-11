Adesh Gupta Resigns
National

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Resigns After MCD Polls Loss

By Pragativadi News Service
5

New Delhi: Days after the BJP’s loss in the MCD elections, Delhi Party’s President Adesh Gupta resigned from his post on Sunday.

Virendra Sachdeva, who was the Delhi BJP Vice President, has been appointed as the party’s working president till further arrangements can be made.

“The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order,” the BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.

In the MCD elections, BJP won 104 seats out of 250 wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal won 134

Pragativadi News Service 13387 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking