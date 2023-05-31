Waterlogging
National

Delhi, Bengaluru Battle Waterlogging, Traffic As Rain Lashes Cities

By Pragativadi News Service
11

Delhi/Bengaluru: Rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday evening and in the wee hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas.

However, apart from the relief from the heat, the showers brought heavy waterlogging and traffic with them.

Commuters battled severe waterlog and traffic congestion in Delhi and Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Pragativadi News Service 21958 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking