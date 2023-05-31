Delhi, Bengaluru Battle Waterlogging, Traffic As Rain Lashes Cities

Delhi/Bengaluru: Rainfall lashed parts of the national capital on Tuesday evening and in the wee hours of Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light-to-moderate intensity rain over entire Delhi and adjoining areas.

However, apart from the relief from the heat, the showers brought heavy waterlogging and traffic with them.

Commuters battled severe waterlog and traffic congestion in Delhi and Bengaluru on Tuesday.

mathura highway , Ajronda neelam pull cut. mujhe u turn lena hai, delhi ke liye but due to bad traffic management red light ke vajeh se u turn be block hai, jbhki u turn free rehna chhaiye, ye daily ka hai- Ronak Aggarwal@FTPfbd pic.twitter.com/tnUoRbvexo — Citizens of Faridabad (@fbdcitizens) May 30, 2023

Huge traffic jam at New Delhi railway station near about gate 1 pic.twitter.com/R7wHDI6oSc — Mahesh Kalosia (@MaheshKalosia) May 30, 2023