Delhi auto, cab drivers’ strike today over fuel price surge

New Delhi: A two-day strike – called by several auto, taxi and cab drivers’ associations over the surging fuel prices – kicks off on Monday in Delhi.

Locals in the city are likely to bear the brunt weeks after the Bharat Bandh protest triggered similar disruptions.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

The unions are demanding the government to increase the fare rates and reduce the fuel prices. Some of the protesting unions are demanding the fuel prices should not be increased and a subsidy should be provided on the CNG prices. Earlier on April 11, several autos, taxi, and cab drivers had staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat – demanding a subsidy on the CNG prices.

While most unions informed that they will hold a one-day strike, some others have called for a two-day strike or an ‘indefinite’ strike from Monday – till their demands are met.

The CNG prices, according to PTI, are said to have increased by nearly 60 percent in one year, and the PNG prices have increased by over a third. The IGL (Indraprastha Gas Ltd) hiked the price of CNG in Delhi for the second time in April by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹71.61 per kg. In over five weeks’ time, the CNG prices have increased by ₹15.6 per kg.