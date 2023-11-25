Delhi AQI Still Hovers In ‘Severe’ Category

Delhi: The air quality in several parts of Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the Air Quality Index at 7 am was 422. The humidity was at 93%, and the wind speed remained very slow, causing pollutants to concentrate in the air. The AQI at Anand Vihar at 7 am was 456, at RK Puram, it was 433, and near Major Dhyanchand Stadium, it was 425.

According to news agency PTI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a brief relief for Delhiites from November 27 due to likely improvements in meteorological conditions under the influence of a western disturbance, which is expected to affect northwest India.

According to the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s air quality early warning system, pollution levels are likely to fluctuate between the ‘Very Poor’ and ‘Severe’ categories in the next few days.