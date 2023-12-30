Delhi airport faces flight delays; train services hit by dense fog

New Delhi: Around 80 flights have been delayed so far at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to adverse weather conditions, reported PTI citing sources. The delays, attributed to poor visibility and foggy weather, affected the schedules of several passengers, leading to frustration and inconvenience.

Not only air travel but ground transportation also experienced setbacks as some trains in Delhi faced delays due to fog and low visibility. Passengers heading to their destinations expressed their grievances as their travel plans were disrupted.

The meteorological department has issued a weather warning for the northern regions of India. Dense to very dense fog is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, with many places in Uttar Pradesh and a few places in Uttarakhand experiencing similar conditions. Isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the lower division of Himachal Pradesh, are also expected to witness dense fog.

The weather may significantly affect some airports, highways, and railway routes in areas with dense fog and low visibility, according to IMD.