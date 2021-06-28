Delhi Airport Customs Nab Two South African Pax For Heroin Smuggling

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against illegal smuggling of contrabands, Delhi Airport Customs has arrested two South African nationals on Monday.

The Customs officials seized heroin worth Rs 126 crore from them after they were intercepted upon their arrival from Johannesburg via Doha.

“On detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers, off-white colour powder/granules, found to be heroin, weighing 8 kg was recovered from one passenger and 10 kg was recovered from another,” said the statement issued by the customs department.

Both of the accused were found to be part of a syndicate, it said.

It stated that the off-white colour powder/granules, weighing 18 in total and estimated to be valued at Rs 126 crore, were ingeniously concealed inside their checked-in trolley bags.

Both the men have been arrested and a case of smuggling has been registered against them, a customs officer said.