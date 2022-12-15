Delhi Airport Congestion: Centre Approves 1,400 Addl CISF Personnel

New Delhi: With the Delhi airport witnessing massive crowding and long queues, the Centre on Thursday sanctioned an additional 1,400 CISF personnel to secure the expanding terminal areas.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the representatives of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Bureau of Immigration among others to review the action taken to ease the congestion reported at the bigger airports in the country, especially those in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The three terminals — 1, 2 and 3 — and the cargo hold area at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are being expanded and a further rise in passenger traffic is expected in the coming days.

The renovation & expansion of terminal 1 was slated to be over by January 2024. But, sources said, the Centre wants it to be expedited and completed by November 2023..

This would warrant the deployment of more CISF personnel to secure the expanding areas of the IGI Airport. At present, the Delhi airport has an approved CISF strength of 5,000 personnel.