Delhi Air Quality Index Recorded At 320 Today; NHRC Slams THESE Places For Rise In Stubble Burning Cases

New Delhi: Air quality in Delhi continued to remain in ‘Very poor’ category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 320.

The NHRC, meanwhile, has slammed the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi for the rise in stubble-burning cases.

According to the NHRC, the state governments have failed to provide farmers with an alternative to stubble burning and it is due to the “failure” of the four state governments that stubble burning is happening.