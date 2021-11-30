Delhi Air Quality In ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category with the AQI touching 362 on Tuesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 333 (very poor) at 7 am on Tuesday, down from Monday’s reading of 389 (very poor), as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.

According to SAFAR, several areas in the national capital including Delhi University, PUSA, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 379, 362, 349, 413, 356 and 355 respectively.

As per SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as ‘satisfactory’ or ‘very good’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 falls under the category of ‘poor’. While 300-400 is considered as ‘very poor’, levels between 401-500 fall under the ‘hazardous’ category.