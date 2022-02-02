Delhi Air Quality In ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital is in ‘very poor’ category with the AQI touching 340 on Wednesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 346 in the “very poor” category with pollutants being particulate matters PM 2.5 and PM 10.

On Tuesday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said the air quality was likely to improve to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum 21 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, and the maximum 20.8 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.