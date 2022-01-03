Delhi Air Quality In ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital is in ‘very poor’ category with the AQI touching 366 on Monday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that Sunday’s AQI spike was due to accumulated pollutants over the last two days, caused by combination of low temperatures and crackers on New Year’s Eve and January 1.

Officials at the department said temperatures in Delhi are expected to rise from Monday, bringing the city respite from the high pollution.

According to SAFAR, several areas in the national capital including Delhi University, PUSA, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi and Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 379, 362, 349, 413, 356 and 355 respectively.

As per SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as ‘satisfactory’ or ‘very good’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 falls under the category of ‘poor’. While 300-400 is considered as ‘very poor’, levels between 401-500 fall under the ‘hazardous’ category.